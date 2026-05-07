Bitcoin Sets Sights On $115K By December As Data Weighs Feasibility

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's December 25 options expiry brings roughly $6 billion in open interest into focus, according to Deribit data. The picture that emerges is less about a single megabull thesis and more about hedging and neutral positioning that could shape price action as expiry nears. Traders appear to be leaning on sophisticated strategies that cushion against downside risk or lock in gains without requiring a dramatic daily move in BTC.

The backdrop includes a 33% rally off a February low near $60,130, which has revived bullish sentiment to some degree. Yet a substantial chunk of the options book is structured to function as protection or neutral bets, rather than as outright bets on a fresh, multi-month rally. Deribit dominates this market, accounting for about 92% of December's BTC options open interest, with the caveat that the eventual payout at expiry will depend on the actual price path BTC traces on Dec. 25.

In this environment, the distribution of bets across strikes reveals a nuanced mix of optimism and caution. The market shows a heavy concentration of upside exposure at very high strikes, while sizeable protection at lower levels reflects ongoing nerve about downside risk. With that context, investors should watch how these positions translate into real-world liquidity and potential spillovers if BTC traverses key thresholds in the final days of the year.

About half of the $6 billion December BTC options open interest is tied to hedging or neutral strategies rather than directional bets on a decisive rally. Calls targeting extreme upside-specifically $115,000 and above-compose roughly $1.85 billion of open interest, highlighting a notable tilt toward upside scenarios, even if many of these are hedges rather than pure speculation. Puts at lower levels-around $55,000 and below-total near $1 billion, indicating substantial downside protection alongside the bullish tilt. Put options trade at a roughly 9% premium to equivalent calls, signaling modest fear of downside despite the rally's progress; a single Dec. 25, $120k call costs about $2,202 to buy, offering leveraged upside exposure without requiring a large move from current levels.

Key takeawaysHedging-centric positioning dominates the December expiry

Deribit's data shows that the December expiry is skewed toward strategies that do not depend on a dramatic price breakout. The lion's share of open interest sits in hedges and neutral plays, as traders seek to protect gains or secure profits in a range-bound scenario. While a rally to new highs is not out of the question, the structure of the book implies that many participants are prepared for a more modest move and want to manage risk in a volatile environment.

Industry observers note that large derivatives books often grow in hedges and neutral hedges ahead of major option expiries, as participants use gamma, vega, and other Greeks to balance risk across a spectrum of potential outcomes. In this case, the sheer size of the hedged leg indicates a market that is mindful of downside risk even as price recovery has resumed in recent months.

Extreme-strike bets reveal a split in sentiment between fear and optimism

Across strike layers, the options distribution is telling. The $115,000-and-above calls account for about $1.85 billion of open interest, underscoring demand for upside leverage even as they are often part of hedging or complex price-mivoting schemes rather than straightforward long bets. In parallel, about $1 billion of open interest sits in puts at $55,000 and lower, reflecting risk controls and tail-risk hedging that persist despite BTC's higher ground.

Crucially, the market appears to exhibit roughly equal weight of bets on“unlikely” downside and upside events, with both sides comprising around half of the overall open interest in their respective extreme segments. That balance suggests a market that remains mindful of outsized moves in either direction, rather than committing wholesale to a single directional narrative. For context, commenters have argued that even when the price advances appear compelling, the options market can stay skeptical about the permanence of such moves; see ongoing analyses of how far the rally can run alongside entrenched hedges.

Pricing signals and what traders are paying for exposure

The options market's pricing signals reinforce a cautious but not pessimistic outlook. The 9% premium on put options relative to equivalent calls indicates a modest appetite for protection against a potential pullback, rather than a fear-driven rush to sell. In neutral conditions, the put-call skew typically sits within a narrow band; current metrics suggest investors are comfortable with upside but remain wary of a swift reversal that could catch bullish participants off guard.

One concrete data point: a Dec. 25, $120,000 call is priced to cost around $2,202, granting“unlimited” upside exposure relative to that strike at expiry. These structures exemplify how traders use high-strike calls to participate in outsized upside without committing to heavy upfront bets on BTC crossing multiple substantial resistance levels. The combination of high-strike calls and downside protection paints a picture of a market cautiously positioning for both tail-risk and potential upside, rather than a one-way bet on a sustained rally.

Observers also note that derivatives data from Laevitas and other analytics providers show the same general dynamic: a relatively flat six-month delta skew in certain regimes, punctuated by pockets of time-sensitive optimism around the $80,000 region, even as the market remains wary of a sustained breakout. For readers following the broader narrative, this nuance aligns with prior commentary that even as price recovers, the market's appetite for risk remains tempered by a desire to maintain optionality without overcommitting capital. See related market analyses that discuss whether a final move to or beyond five-figure levels is sustainable in the near term.

As traders gaze toward Dec. 25, many will be watching not just BTC's price, but how these hedges behave as expiry nears. The balance between protective positions and upside-capitalizing bets will influence liquidity, implied volatility, and potential gamma-driven moves on the last trading days of the year. The recent rally has rekindled bullish chatter, but the options book tells a parallel story of caution and risk management shaping the near-term outlook. For ongoing context, readers can refer to prior analyses on whether the rally can sustain under current derivatives dynamics.

This analysis draws upon Deribit's December open interest breakdown and related derivatives metrics, with additional context from market analytics providers tracking skew and delta. It is intended to illuminate how a large, hedged options book can coexist with a bullish price trajectory, and what that means for traders, investors, and builders navigating a volatile end to the year.

Readers should monitor how BTC behaves as the expiry approaches. If price action remains within a mid- to high-range band, many hedges could simply yield minimal P&L changes, while a breakout in either direction could trigger rapid adjustments in the remaining open positions. The unfolding dynamics will help determine whether this expiry marks a pause in volatility or a prelude to a more decisive move in 2022–2023-like cycles.

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