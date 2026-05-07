Large-Scale Forest Fire Breaks Out In Kyiv Region, Firefighters Manage To Contain It

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Emergency crews are continuing efforts to extinguish the major forest fire in the Bucha district of the region. The blaze covered 70 hectares of forest ground cover and 30 hectares of open land.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

As noted, due to abnormal spring heat and strong wind gusts, the flames spread rapidly near the village of Tarasivshchyna.

At 18:30, the fire was successfully localized.

In Zakarpattia region, authorities investigate possibility that forest fire is set on behalf of Russians

Firefighting efforts involve rescuers from the State Emergency Service, employees of the Dymer forestry unit, fire brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine, and volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 2,400 hectares of forest are burning in the border areas of the Chernihiv Oblast as a result of Russian aggression. Full-scale firefighting operations are impossible because of enemy drones.