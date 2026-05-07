Large-Scale Forest Fire Breaks Out In Kyiv Region, Firefighters Manage To Contain It
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.
As noted, due to abnormal spring heat and strong wind gusts, the flames spread rapidly near the village of Tarasivshchyna.
At 18:30, the fire was successfully localized.Read also: In Zakarpattia region, authorities investigate possibility that forest fire is set on behalf of Russians
Firefighting efforts involve rescuers from the State Emergency Service, employees of the Dymer forestry unit, fire brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine, and volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, 2,400 hectares of forest are burning in the border areas of the Chernihiv Oblast as a result of Russian aggression. Full-scale firefighting operations are impossible because of enemy drones.
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