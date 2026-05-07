War Update: 156 Combat Clashes On Front Line

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There were 156 combat clashes along the front line, and on the Pokrovsk sector the enemy carried out more than 20 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian forces lost 95 troops during assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions in that sector.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in an operational update as of 22:00 on May 7, 2026.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 156 combat engagements in total. The enemy launched one missile strike using a single missile, carried out 65 airstrikes, and dropped 178 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 4,869 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,175 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troop positions," the military stated.

Ukrainian drones strike three air defense systems, Russian fuel depots

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one out of ten clashes that occurred today is still ongoing. The enemy carried out 85 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions, including 23 using multiple launch rocket systems, and launched four airstrikes using ten guided bombs.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched four assaults near Prylipka and toward the settlement of Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attacked twice near Radkivka, with one clash still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched eight assaults in the areas of Kovalivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled one attempt by Russian troops to advance near Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces also repelled six enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Hryshyne, and Kotlyne, as well as toward the settlements of Hannivka, Novopavlivka, and Shevchenko. Two clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 72 Russian troops were killed and 23 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed nine vehicles and 11 pieces of special equipment, while damaging four vehicles, five artillery systems, and one UAV command post. A total of 172 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces attempted three assaults near Sichneve, Kalynivske, and Oleksandrohrad. One engagement remains ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, 17 enemy attacks took place near Rybne, Dobropillia, Sviatopetrivka, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Charivne. Five clashes are still ongoing. Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivska, and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched three assaults near Shcherbaky, with one clash still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilogrudyi Island.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi confirmed another strike on an oil facility in Perm.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine