Polish Diplomats Do Not Plan To Leave Kyiv On May 9 Polish Embassy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Embassy of Poland in Ukraine has operated under established security procedures and does not plan to change how the diplomatic mission functions.

The Polish Embassy in Ukraine stated this in response to questions about whether staff reductions in Kyiv were being considered due to Russian threats of massive missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, Ukrinform reports.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Kyiv has had the status of a 'wartime diplomatic mission' since the beginning of the invasion. The staff is prepared to work under threat conditions and has established security procedures. At this moment, we are not planning changes in the functioning of the institution," the embassy stated.

As previously reported, Russia called on foreign states to evacuate their diplomats from Kyiv in advance "in case of attempts by Ukraine to disrupt the May 9 celebrations" in Moscow.

Zelensky advises against visiting Moscow on May 9

The European Union also stated that it would not reconsider its diplomatic presence in the Ukrainian capital despite Russian threats regarding possible large-scale missile strikes on Kyiv.

On May 9, Moscow will completely restrict mobile internet operations, including the use of "whitelists" and SMS messaging services.

In Russia, authorities in several regions have announced the cancellation of parades marking victory in the so-called "Great Patriotic War."