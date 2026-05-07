Fedorov Holds Series Of Meetings In Sweden To Increase Assistance To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a series of meetings in Sweden aimed at increasing both the quantity and quality of military assistance to Ukraine. A key focus of the discussions was preparatory work for signing contracts related to Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.

According to Ukrinform, Fedorov announced this on Facebook.

The head of Ukraine's Defense Ministry met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, the Speaker of the Riksdag and members of parliament, as well as representatives of Saab and Ovzon.

Fedorov stressed that one of Ukraine's key priorities this year is long-range 155 mm artillery ammunition. He highlighted Sweden's contribution to the Czech Initiative, through which Ukraine receives ammunition necessary to contain Russian forces on the battlefield.

During the meetings, the Swedish side was shown how international support is being used on the battlefield, and Ukraine also presented the results of its operations.

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Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine was strengthening the protection of its skies, continuing to destroy the enemy on the front line, and striking Russian logistics and the economy, adding that this was the shared path of Ukraine and its allies to force Russia into peace.

The parties also discussed joint projects and priority areas of cooperation, including satellite communications, electronic warfare, ballistic defense solutions, the expansion of the Czech Initiative, and continued deliveries of Giraffe radar systems.

Attention was also given to integration of the DELTA battlefield management system, cooperation in military AI solutions, and training models using real combat data.

In addition, a proposal was presented to launch "Brave Sweden" - a platform for developing joint defense-tech startups and exchanging battlefield experience between Ukraine and Sweden.

The minister also stated that it was important for allies to see the concrete results of supporting Ukraine and understand how their decisions affected the situation on the battlefield. He added that Ukraine was ready to systematically coordinate on the priority needs of the front and respond flexibly to new challenges of technological warfare.

Fedorov emphasized that Sweden is one of Ukraine's key allies and among the global leaders in terms of military support volume. He thanked the Swedish government, parliament, and citizens for their consistent assistance and willingness to deepen cooperation.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in February Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine had agreements with international partners on the supply of 150 Gripen combat aircraft.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine