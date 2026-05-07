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Barksdale, Abrasilver, BMO At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $18.53. AbraSilver on Wednesday reported an updated Mineral Resource estimate on the Company's wholly owned Diablillos property in Argentina. The updated MRE demonstrates significant growth across the Project, with Measured & Indicated resources now totaling 232 million tonnes
Aecon Group Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $57.13. Last week, Aecon announced that Hamilton LRT Civil & Utilities Alliance has been selected by Metrolinx as the development partner for the Hamilton LRT Civil and Utilities Works project in Ontario.
Aritzia Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $144.06. Aritzia will release its fourth quarter and Fiscal 2026 financial results after market close this afternoon.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) Hit a 52-Week High of $296.42. Bombardier today announced that the world's fastest business jet, the Global 8000, will be on display at the Catarina Aviation Show in São Paulo, Brazil from May 21-23, marking the tradeshow debut of this incredible business aircraft.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $15.07. Canadian Banc declares its monthly distribution of $0.16750 for each Class A share and $0.04958 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable May 8.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $209.96. BMO Asset Management Inc., the manager of BMO Broad Commodity ETF, announced Wednesday a notional non-cash reinvested distribution for unitholders of BMO Broad Commodity ETF.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $106.96. No news stories available today.
Barksdale Resources Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 40 cents. This week, Barksdale announced assay results from the first four holes of the 2026 reverse circulation drill program on its flagship Sunnyside Project located in Arizona. Assay results show several broad areas of shallow, high-grade copper-zinc-silver mineralization hosted within the Sunnyside Monzonite Porphyry.
Enablence Technologies Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $8.03. Enablence confirmed this week that it was not aware of any material, undisclosed information regarding the Company, including any preliminary information, that would account for the recent increase in the price or trading volume of its common shares.
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.25. Last week, Founder reported high-grade gold results from the Lower Antino Target at its Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. Results include 6.0 metres (m) of 12.95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) - a significant high-grade intercept at Lower Antino - while continued systematic drilling expands the mineralized system along strike.
Fox River Resources Corp (C) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.09. No news stories available.
Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $13.80. Global Dividend announces its intention to complete a stock split of its class A shares due to the Fund's strong performance. Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, will receive 15 additional class A shares for every 100 class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Graycliff Exploration Ltd (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 31 cents. This week, Graycliff announced that further to his role as a director of the Company, Jason Baker has been appointed Chief Financial Officer Julio DiGirolamo, who has also resigned as director.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $8.26. Knight today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Revenues were $148.439 Million, an increase of $60.363 Million or 69% over the same period in prior year. Operating income was $10.578 Million compared to an operating loss of $5,537 Million in the same period in prior year.
Net income was $13.169 Million, compared to $2,185 Million in the same period in prior year.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $75.77. Wednesday, Great-West reported GAAP EPS of $1.32
Aecon Group Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $57.13. Last week, Aecon announced that Hamilton LRT Civil & Utilities Alliance has been selected by Metrolinx as the development partner for the Hamilton LRT Civil and Utilities Works project in Ontario.
Aritzia Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $144.06. Aritzia will release its fourth quarter and Fiscal 2026 financial results after market close this afternoon.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) Hit a 52-Week High of $296.42. Bombardier today announced that the world's fastest business jet, the Global 8000, will be on display at the Catarina Aviation Show in São Paulo, Brazil from May 21-23, marking the tradeshow debut of this incredible business aircraft.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $15.07. Canadian Banc declares its monthly distribution of $0.16750 for each Class A share and $0.04958 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable May 8.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $209.96. BMO Asset Management Inc., the manager of BMO Broad Commodity ETF, announced Wednesday a notional non-cash reinvested distribution for unitholders of BMO Broad Commodity ETF.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $106.96. No news stories available today.
Barksdale Resources Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 40 cents. This week, Barksdale announced assay results from the first four holes of the 2026 reverse circulation drill program on its flagship Sunnyside Project located in Arizona. Assay results show several broad areas of shallow, high-grade copper-zinc-silver mineralization hosted within the Sunnyside Monzonite Porphyry.
Enablence Technologies Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $8.03. Enablence confirmed this week that it was not aware of any material, undisclosed information regarding the Company, including any preliminary information, that would account for the recent increase in the price or trading volume of its common shares.
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.25. Last week, Founder reported high-grade gold results from the Lower Antino Target at its Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. Results include 6.0 metres (m) of 12.95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) - a significant high-grade intercept at Lower Antino - while continued systematic drilling expands the mineralized system along strike.
Fox River Resources Corp (C) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.09. No news stories available.
Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $13.80. Global Dividend announces its intention to complete a stock split of its class A shares due to the Fund's strong performance. Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, will receive 15 additional class A shares for every 100 class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Graycliff Exploration Ltd (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 31 cents. This week, Graycliff announced that further to his role as a director of the Company, Jason Baker has been appointed Chief Financial Officer Julio DiGirolamo, who has also resigned as director.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $8.26. Knight today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Revenues were $148.439 Million, an increase of $60.363 Million or 69% over the same period in prior year. Operating income was $10.578 Million compared to an operating loss of $5,537 Million in the same period in prior year.
Net income was $13.169 Million, compared to $2,185 Million in the same period in prior year.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $75.77. Wednesday, Great-West reported GAAP EPS of $1.32
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