White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Welcomes Second Child, Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

MENAFN - Live Mint) White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday (May 7) that she and her husband, Nick, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Viviana.

Sharing the news on X, Leavitt expressed joy over the newest addition to their family.

“On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love,” Leavitt wrote.“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister.”

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.5 QUESTIONS1When was White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's second child born?⌵

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that her second child, a baby girl named Viviana, was born on May 1st. She shared the news on X, expressing joy over the newest addition to their family.

2What is the name of Karoline Leavitt's new baby girl?⌵

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl named Viviana. She also mentioned that Viviana is affectionately called 'Vivi'.

3Who is filling in for Karoline Leavitt during her maternity leave?⌵

During Karoline Leavitt's maternity leave, several senior administration officials are expected to lead the regular White House press briefings. This includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, among others.

4What is Karoline Leavitt's role in the Trump Administration?⌵

Karoline Leavitt serves as the White House Press Secretary in the Trump Administration. Officials expect her to resume her regular duties after spending time with her growing family.

5Has Karoline Leavitt made history as White House Press Secretary?⌵

Yes, Karoline Leavitt made history as the first pregnant White House Press Secretary in US history. She announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl, on May 1st.

The couple are already parents to their son, Niko, who was born in July 2024.

“Blissful newborn bubble”

Leavitt thanked supporters who sent prayers and encouragement throughout her pregnancy, saying she deeply appreciated the support during the experience.

“We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble,” she continued.“Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good.”

Leavitt made history as the first pregnant White House press secretary in US history.

Temporary break from press briefing

Leavitt stepped away from her duties in April to begin maternity leave, though the White House has not confirmed exactly when she will return to the podium full-time.

Despite being on leave, she briefly resumed her role following the April 24 shooting connected to the White House Correspondents' Dinner, providing updates to reporters during the developing situation.

Administration officials filling in

During Leavitt's absence, several senior Trump administration officials are expected to lead the regular White House press briefings.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a briefing in her place. Vice President JD Vance is also expected to appear at future briefings, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other administration officials.

According to a White House official,“TV thoroughbreds” from across the administration may rotate through the briefing room while Leavitt remains on leave. The official added that“maybe even the president himself” could appear during one of the sessions.

Continuing role in Trump Administration

Leavitt has served as White House press secretary since President Donald Trump returned to office last year. Despite her temporary leave, officials expect her to resume her regular duties after spending time with her growing family.

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