Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Election Of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Malcolm Cockwell
|11,073,964
|99.46%
|59,615
|0.54%
|Heather Fitzpatrick
|11,112,585
|99.81%
|20,994
|0.19%
|Karen Oldfield
|11,080,419
|99.52%
|53,160
|0.48%
|Erika Reilly
|10,844,575
|97.12%
|322,004
|2.88%
|Bruce Robertson
|11,109,477
|99.78%
|24,102
|0.22%
About Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. We own and manage 775,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine. Acadian also provides timber services relating to 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Our primary business is the production of softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 85 regional customers. Acadian also generates income through other operations, including Real Estate and Environmental Solutions.
Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities. We aim to grow our business by acquiring additional timberland assets at value and actively manage those assets to drive improved performance.
Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.
For further information, please visit our website at or contact:
Susan Wood
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 506-737-2345
Email: ...
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