TAP, Inc. Launches TAP Pay, A Verified Payments Layer For Peer And SMB Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salt Lake City, Utah, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc., a financial technology company delivering a platform for multi-asset investing, payments, and blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure, today announced the launch of TAP Pay, the payments and money movement layer of the TAP platform.

TAP Pay connects verified users to their USD deposit account functionality through FDIC-insured partner banks, primary and sub-account controls, authorized user access, configurable account routing, instant internal transfers between verified TAP users, real-time payments through RTP, domestic wires, ACH, payment requests, and native stablecoin send and receive.

TAP Pay supports both individuals and businesses and is delivered through the TAP SDK, the company's unified payments and identity infrastructure. TAP Pay runs on banking partner infrastructure and is secured by TAP Vault, TAP's personally identifiable information protection and tokenization service.

TAP, Inc. is not a bank. Deposit accounts are held at participating FDIC-insured program banks, subject to applicable limits, eligibility, and program terms. FDIC insurance applies only to eligible deposits held at participating banks and does not apply to stablecoins, digital assets, securities, investment products, or funds held or moved outside eligible deposit accounts.

TAP Pay is available in early access. Verified users can request access via TAP Terminal at TAPinvest.

“TAP Pay was built on a core foundation: that money should move simply and safely between verified users, via traditional asset classes, as well as new digital formats, like stablecoins,” said Brian Foote, CEO of TAP, Inc.“By combining secure chat, verified users, traditional payment rails, stablecoins, and configurable account controls, TAP Pay gives individuals and small businesses a more trusted way to send, receive, hold, and move money on one verified TAP platform.”

A Simple, Trusted and Verified Network for Moving Money

The payments market remains fragmented. Individuals often use one application to communicate, another to send money, another to invest, and another to hold or move digital dollars.

Businesses face the same fragmentation, with added complexity around users, permissions, incoming receipts, outgoing payments, operating balances, investment allocations, and digital asset movement.

TAP Pay is designed to bring those workflows into one account architecture, connecting verified senders and counterparties inside the TAP platform.

Every TAP Pay individual and business user is verified. Verification is anchored in W3C Verifiable Credentials, while underlying personally identifiable information is stored inside TAP Vault and is not exposed to downstream systems in plain text.

TAP Pay users may also register their verification through TAP Registry, creating a registered, time-stamped record of the credential.

Payment-related transactions on TAP Pay may also be routed through TAP Registry, anchoring specific transfers to a registered identity on both sides.

Every counterparty a TAP user can send to, receive from, or request payment from on the TAP network is also verified, whether the counterparty is an individual or a business. The TAP Verified badge is not a profile enhancement. It is a requirement for participation in the network.

External payment rails, including RTP, ACH, domestic wires, and supported stablecoin movement, are made available through TAP's banking and payments partners where enabled, subject to eligibility, network availability, partner approval, and applicable law.

Near-Instant Transfers Inside the TAP Platform. Traditional Rails Beyond It.

The fastest way to move money on TAP Pay is an internal transfer between verified TAP users. When two verified TAP users transact, eligible internal transfers are reflected quickly on TAP's platform ledger, with receipts provided to both parties and no user fee for the internal transfer at this time.

For payments that need to leave the TAP network, TAP Pay supports real-time payments through RTP, domestic wires, ACH, and stablecoin send and receive. This allows users to move U.S. dollars through traditional rails or send USDC on chain from the same platform experience.

In practice, a user can open an encrypted chat with another verified user or group, agree on an amount, and send payment in the same thread. The conversation remains private to the participants, while the payment is recorded and reflected on TAP's platform ledger.

TAP Pay can support use cases such as splitting rent, sending payment requests, receiving business payments, routing funds into designated accounts, allocating balances toward TAP Strategies, sending stablecoins, and managing separate accounts for business operations, customer receipts, vendor payments, investing, and digital asset movement.

Stablecoin activity has grown significantly, and TAP Pay is designed to support eligible users across both traditional payment rails and supported digital-dollar payment channels.

Primary Accounts, Sub-Accounts, and Configurable Controls

TAP Pay supports both individual and business account structures. Users can create a primary account and one or more sub-accounts, add authorized users where permitted, and configure how different TAP Pay accounts are used across the platform.

A primary account may serve as the main balance, while sub-accounts may be assigned to specific transaction types, products, business units, permissions, or platform functions.

These controls are designed to support flexible money movement without forcing every transaction through a single undifferentiated balance. Depending on configuration, eligibility, and applicable program terms, one TAP Pay account may be used to“Send Money Like a Text®,” another to receive money, another for payment requests, another for investment funding, another for stablecoin activity, and another for payouts or operational workflows.

For businesses, this structure can support separation between customer receipts, vendor payments, operating balances, reserve balances, and digital asset movement. For individuals, it can support separation between personal payments, savings, investing, and on-chain activity.

TAP Pay Infrastructure

TAP Pay's payments and bank account infrastructure is delivered through TAP's network of banking and payments partners. TAP Pay connects verified users to USD deposit accounts at FDIC-insured partner banks and supported payment rails, including RTP, wires, ACH, and stablecoin movement, including USDC.

Internal transfers between eligible verified TAP users are reflected quickly on TAP's platform ledger, layered on top of the platform's banking and payments infrastructure.

The result is a configurable account structure designed to support different TAP Pay accounts for different transaction types and platform functions, including sending money, receiving money, payment requests, stablecoin movement, investment funding, payouts, and business operating workflows, subject to account eligibility, network availability, and applicable terms.

Secured by TAP Vault

TAP Pay is secured by TAP Vault, a PII tokenization service built and operated by TAP, Inc. TAP Vault is designed to keep raw personally identifiable information inside a dedicated backend service while TAP Terminal, TAP Invest, TAP Wallet, TAP Pay, and other platform services store opaque tokens, display hints, and references rather than raw sensitive values.

TAP Vault supports tokenization, detokenization, search, revocation, expiration, and audit. When a TAP product needs to send sensitive information to a regulated downstream partner for a permitted purpose, the product calls TAP Vault with a stated purpose code. That request is authenticated, the minimum required value is returned for that purpose, and the event is recorded in the audit trail.

TAP Vault uses application-level encryption, AWS KMS-backed key management, deterministic blind indexes for searchable tokenized fields, and separate key boundaries for field encryption, searchable indexes, identity linking, and PCI-scoped data where enabled.

Names, addresses, government identifiers, banking details, and credential material are designed to remain inside Vault, while downstream systems receive only the tokens or values required to perform their specific regulated function.

The Payments Layer of the TAP Platform

The TAP Platform was built to modernize financial services across AI-driven advisory, investing, high-yield savings and more.

TAP Terminal, launched on April 15, 2026, is the platform's flagship financial markets surface, with more than 70+ customizable widgets across stocks, digital assets, real-world assets, precious metals, prediction markets, and macro data, paired with a built-in AI agent for research and analysis.

TAP Invest is the brokerage and advisory experience, where users access individual securities, digital assets, high-yield savings, and TAP Strategies, which combine asset classes into single-allocation portfolios.

TAP Strategies provide simple“one-TAP” deployments across multi-asset, thematic and target date retirement strategies. Customers can deploy directly from US dollars into TAP Strategies across multiple asset classes.

TAP Vault provides the tokenization and data protection layer that secures personally identifiable information across TAP products.

TAP Registry provides registered, time-stamped recording of verified credentials and payment transactions, and powers the proof request system used across the platform.

TAP Smart Contracts and TAP Token Engine provide tokenization infrastructure for assets, including certificates of registration and authenticity tailored to specific use cases.

TAP Pay is the payments layer that connects these products.

TAP Wallet offers blockchain payment rails, protected by U.S. Patent 12,118,613 B2, that power payment products across peers, merchants, and cross-border corridors.

Powered by the TAP SDK

TAP Pay is delivered through the TAP SDK, an internal platform surface that unifies payments, accounts, sub-accounts, authorized users, identity, verification, transactions, account routing, and real-time events behind a single authenticated interface.

Every TAP Pay capability, including primary and sub-account configuration, authorized user access, account routing, instant internal transfers, RTP, wires, ACH, payment requests, stablecoin send and receive, and the verified-counterparty model, runs through the TAP SDK.

The SDK uses an application identity model in which each authorized build authenticates as a TAP-licensed application, while user identity is carried independently by the user's verified TAP credential.

The TAP SDK also powers TAP Terminal, TAP Invest, and TAP Pay. It is currently licensed to a limited group of TAP customers building products on top of TAP technology. The TAP SDK is not currently available for general developer access. TAP, Inc. expects to expand SDK access through structured licensing relationships over time.

“TAP Pay is built around verified users, configurable accounts, and a single identity model across the platform. Individuals and businesses can establish primary accounts and sub-accounts, define authorized users, and route money according to the intended use of each account. Internal transfers between eligible TAP users are designed to be reflected quickly on TAP's platform ledger, while RTP, wires, ACH, and supported stablecoins are available through our banking and payments partners where enabled. TAP Vault is designed to limit exposure of customer data through tokenization and approved-purpose access controls, while the TAP SDK gives us a consistent identity and security model across the platform,” said Alfonso Arana, CTO of TAP, Inc.

What Comes Next

TAP Pay's roadmap includes a TAP Pay debit card and integrated bill pay, both currently in development, along with deeper international payment coverage and support for additional stablecoin issuers.

TAP Pay is also being designed to support future AI-agent activity under user-defined permissions, account limits, and identity controls. Account routing and sub-account permissions are central to that roadmap because they allow a verified user or business to define which account may be used for a specific action, transaction type, or authorized agent workflow.

This builds on the broader AI infrastructure direction TAP described with the launch of TAP Terminal, where verified identity and programmable payments are intended to extend from human users to authorized agents over time.

Early access for verified users is available today via TAP Terminal at.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a private financial technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and San Diego, California, focused on modernizing financial services through integrated payments, investing, high yield savings and blockchain tokenization infrastructure.

The TAP platform includes TAP Wallet, TAP Invest, TAP Terminal, TAP Smart Contracts, TAP Token Engine, and TAP Registry, forming a comprehensive ecosystem for the management and movement of customers, advisors and financial markets onto blockchain technology.

TAP's technology is supported by its granted U.S. patent, System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain (U.S. Patent No. 12,118,613), valid through 2041, with additional patents pending.

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Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Information provided through TAP Invest is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Nothing in this press release constitutes a recommendation to buy or sell any security or digital asset. Examples of assets referenced are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent all holdings in any strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

TAP Invest is not a bank. FDIC insurance coverage applies only to deposits held at participating program banks, subject to applicable FDIC limits and program terms. Investment advisory services are provided by SocialTrader Inc. (CRD No. 326985 / SEC No. 801-128322), an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training. TAP Invest is a technology platform through which SocialTrader Inc. provides investment advisory services and users may access automated investment tools, portfolio analytics, and strategy-based portfolios in accordance with its regulatory framework. Payments and money transmission services are provided by third-party partners, including Modern Treasury, through licensed money transmitters and FDIC-insured partner banks.

TAP, Inc. is not a broker-dealer and does not execute, clear, settle, or route trades. Brokerage custody and execution services are provided through Alpaca Securities LLC (CRD No. 288202), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Cryptocurrency trading and execution services, where available, are provided by Alpaca Crypto LLC in the United States. SocialTrader Inc. and TAP Invest are not cryptocurrency exchanges, broker-dealers, custodians, or banks.

Market data, analyst ratings,“Why Is It Moving” catalysts, and other research insights are sourced from third-party providers. The platform may support connectivity with certain third-party financial accounts, where available. Availability of certain asset classes, including digital assets, depends on the regulatory permissions of applicable service providers and may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature, including statements regarding future product development, product availability, partner integrations, regulatory positioning, market adoption, planned features, and expected expansion of TAP Pay and related platform services.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, TAP's ability to successfully execute its business strategy, enter into definitive agreements with partners and customers, navigate general economic and business conditions, respond to geopolitical developments, compete effectively, adapt to technological changes, satisfy regulatory requirements, and manage other factors beyond its control. Except as required by law, TAP, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.