BRT Apartments Corp. Files First Quarter 2026 Financial Statements
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily properties. These multifamily properties may be wholly owned by BRT or by unconsolidated joint ventures in which BRT contributed a portion of the equity. As of May 7, 2026, BRT owns or has interests in 31 multi-family properties with 8,311 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multifamily properties. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at .
Contact:
BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone: (516) 466-3100
Email:...
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