Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend To Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATESNEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to shareholders of record on June 26, 2026, payable on July 15, 2026. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Website: