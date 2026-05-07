Strata Critical Medical Announces Expiration Of Warrants
About Strata Critical Medical, Inc.
Strata is a time-critical logistics and medical services provider to the U.S. healthcare industry. We operate one of the nation's largest air transport and surgical services networks for transplant hospitals and organ procurement organizations, offering an integrated“one call” solution for donor organ recovery.
Strata's core services include air and ground logistics, surgical organ recovery, organ placement and normothermic regional perfusion for the transplant industry, as well as perfusion staffing and equipment solutions for cardiovascular surgery centers, offered under the Trinity Medical Solutions and Keystone Perfusion brands.
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Contacts
Mathew Schneider
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