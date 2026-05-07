Savaria Announces The Voting Results For Its Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAVAL, Québec, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the“'Meeting”). Election of Directors All the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, prepared in connection with the Meeting, were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Nominees

IN FAVOUR WITHHOLD (#) (%) (#) (%) Caroline Bérubé 49,278,690 96.82 1,620,191 3.18 Jean-Marie Bourassa 49,111,109 96.49 1,787,772 3.51 Marcel Bourassa 49,483,319 97.22 1,415,562 2.78 Sébastien Bourassa 49,538,907 97.33 1,359,974 2.67 Jean-Louis Chapdelaine 49,471,863 97.20 1,427,018 2.80 Peter Drutz 45,869,280 90.12 5,029,601 9.88 Sylvain Dumoulin 49,468,207 97.19 1,430,674 2.81 Anne Le Breton 49,708,177 97.66 1,190,704 2.34 Pernilla Lindén 50,369,593 98.96 529,288 1.04 Alain Tremblay 35,744,623 70.23 15,154,258 29.77



About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria ) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as elevators for home and commercial use, stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and dumbwaiters. In addition, Savaria manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products, medical beds, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe movement of patients, such as transfer, lifting and repositioning aids. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic) and Australia. Savaria employs approximately 2,550 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.



For further information: Sébastien Bourassa

President and CEO

1. 800.661.5112

...

Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370

...



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