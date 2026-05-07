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Telos Corporation To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2026-05-07 04:48:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASHBURN, Va., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced that Mark Bendza, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

21 st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference
Date: May 14, 2026

Northland Growth Conference
Date: June 23, 2026

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with efficient, adaptable, and secure solutions that safeguard people, systems, and information. We deliver advanced capabilities across cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) with Xacta®; identity and biometric solutions; secure networks and communications; and TSA PreCheck® enrollment services. Serving the U.S. federal government, regulated industries, and global enterprises, Telos helps customers stay ahead of evolving threats, accelerate compliance, and achieve mission success. Driven by purpose and guided by our core values, we build trusted partnerships, deliver superior solutions, and help create a more secure, interconnected world. Learn more at .

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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