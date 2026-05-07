Fusion Fuel Reports Revenue Growth To €14.4 Million In Fiscal Year 2025 And Provides Business Update
|(€'000 unless otherwise stated)
|FY 2025
|FY 2024 (Restated)
|Change
|Revenue
|14,415
|1,605
|798.1
|%
|Gross profit
|4,175
|437
|855.4
|%
|Gross margin
|29.0
|%
|27.2
|%
|1.8
|%
|Operating loss
|(7,898
|)
|(17,330
|)
|(54.4
|)%
|Net finance income
|5,611
|230
|2,339.6
|%
|Loss before tax
|(1,062
|)
|(15,254
|)
|(93.0
|)%
|Total comprehensive loss for the year
|(952
|)
|(15,279
|)
|(93.8
|)%
|Loss attributable to HTOO shareholders
|(1,694
|)
|(15,333
|)
|(89.0
|)%
Reconciliation to Non-IFRS Adjusted Operating Loss
|(€'000)
|FY 2025
|FY 2024 (Restated)
|Operating loss
|(7,898
|)
|(17,330
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,596
|2,631
|Share-based payment expense
|1,562
|2,189
|Inventory impairment
|-
|2,206
|Non-IFRS adjusted operating loss
|(3,740
|)
|(10,304
|)
Note: The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”). Non-IFRS adjusted operating loss is a non-IFRS financial measure presented for informational purposes to illustrate underlying operating performance excluding Depreciation and amortization, share-based payment expense and inventory impairment. Non-IFRS adjusted operating loss is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS. Non-IFRS adjusted operating loss should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to operating loss determined in accordance with IFRS. The items that were reversed to calculate non-IFRS adjusted operating loss are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company's Non-IFRS adjusted operating loss may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate non-IFRS adjusted operating loss in the same manner. The table above is intended to present a reconciliation of non-IFRS adjusted operating loss to its most comparable IFRS measure, operating loss, as reported.
About Fusion Fuel Green PLC
Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) provides integrated energy engineering, distribution, and green hydrogen solutions through its Al Shola Gas, BrightHy Solutions, and BioSteam Energy platforms. With operations spanning LPG supply to hydrogen and bio-steam solutions, the Company supports decarbonization across industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
The press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and the statements contained therein include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as“may,”“will,”“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“should,”“seeks,”“future,”“continue,”“plan,”“target,”“predict,”“potential,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology that concern the Company's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to the Company as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Company's strategic repositioning toward a diversified energy and industrial services platform; the expected completion and benefits of the planned acquisition of a portfolio of uranium and natural gas royalties from Royal Uranium; the anticipated contribution of the Company's operating subsidiaries to long-term cash flows and profitability; the expected development and financing of industrial-scale European hydrogen plants through BrightHy Solutions and its joint venture initiative; the expected benefits of BioSteam Energy's biomass-powered industrial steam projects; the Company's expectations regarding the reduction of non-recurring transaction and wind-down costs; and the Company's anticipated operational expansion. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the risk that the Royal Uranium transaction may not be completed on anticipated terms or at all; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; adverse changes in commodity prices, including uranium, natural gas, and liquified petroleum gas; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on favorable terms; risks related to operating in multiple jurisdictions, including regulatory, political, and currency risks; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those related to energy, environmental, and securities matters; the Company's ability to attract and retain customers and execute on its commercial pipeline; risks associated with the development and commercialization of hydrogen and biomass technologies; general economic and market conditions, including the impact of inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical instability; and the risks and uncertainties described under Item 3.“Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, and other filings with the SEC. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions about the Company's business and the commercial markets in which the Company operates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, estimated or expected. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as required by law.
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