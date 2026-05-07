Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Approval Of All Resolutions At 2026 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“ Black Diamond”) (TSX: BDI, OTCQX:BDIMF) announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2026 (the“ Meeting”). A total of 48,765,184 common shares, representing approximately 70.4% of Black Diamond's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The following nominees were elected as directors of Black Diamond for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Trevor Haynes 47,405,336 98.290 824,536 1.710 Brian Hedges 44,198,237 91.641 4,031,635 8.359 Robert J. Herdman 47,554,924 98.601 674,948 1.399 Edward H. Kernaghan 41,605,574 86.265 6,624,298 13.735 Leilani Latimer 47,883,073 99.281 346,799 0.719 Steven Stein 46,422,185 96.252 1,807,687 3.748 Robert Wagemakers 42,559,612 88.243 5,670,260 11.757

Effective as of the conclusion of the Meeting, long-standing director Barbara Kelley has retired from the board of directors of Black Diamond.

“After more than 10 years of service to the Company as a director, we thank Barbara for her time, dedication and numerous contributions,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO.“She has brought a wealth of knowledge to our governance and strategic deliberations, which significantly contributed to our ability to successfully navigate a critical period in our history as the Company worked to pivot to our current strategic framework that has resulted in the compounding growth we've seen in recent years.”

In addition, the other resolution presented at the Meeting, the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors, was approved. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Black Diamond's profile at

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units – Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands Black Diamond Lodging and Accommodations, Royal Camp and Summit Camps and Primco Dene Royal Camp Services Limited Partnership, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types and offers a full range of catering and hospitality services both in concert with and independent of the provision of modular accommodation facilities. WFS rents, sells, services and provides ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps with premium integrated catering and hospitality services to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery and education sectors.

In addition, the WFS business unit also includes the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates through a proprietary software platform, offering sophisticated solutions for workforce travel and logistics across North America, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, enabling customers to efficiently manage the full travel cycle through a rapidly growing network of hotels, remote lodges, and travel partners. LodgeLink solves the unique challenges associated with workforce crew travel and is complemented by Spencer Corporate Travel's high-touch boutique corporate travel management service.

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