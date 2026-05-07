Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Approval Of All Resolutions At 2026 Annual Meeting
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Trevor Haynes
|47,405,336
|98.290
|824,536
|1.710
|Brian Hedges
|44,198,237
|91.641
|4,031,635
|8.359
|Robert J. Herdman
|47,554,924
|98.601
|674,948
|1.399
|Edward H. Kernaghan
|41,605,574
|86.265
|6,624,298
|13.735
|Leilani Latimer
|47,883,073
|99.281
|346,799
|0.719
|Steven Stein
|46,422,185
|96.252
|1,807,687
|3.748
|Robert Wagemakers
|42,559,612
|88.243
|5,670,260
|11.757
Effective as of the conclusion of the Meeting, long-standing director Barbara Kelley has retired from the board of directors of Black Diamond.
“After more than 10 years of service to the Company as a director, we thank Barbara for her time, dedication and numerous contributions,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO.“She has brought a wealth of knowledge to our governance and strategic deliberations, which significantly contributed to our ability to successfully navigate a critical period in our history as the Company worked to pivot to our current strategic framework that has resulted in the compounding growth we've seen in recent years.”
In addition, the other resolution presented at the Meeting, the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors, was approved. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Black Diamond's profile at
About Black Diamond
Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units – Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States and Australia.
MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.
WFS, through its principal brands Black Diamond Lodging and Accommodations, Royal Camp and Summit Camps and Primco Dene Royal Camp Services Limited Partnership, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types and offers a full range of catering and hospitality services both in concert with and independent of the provision of modular accommodation facilities. WFS rents, sells, services and provides ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps with premium integrated catering and hospitality services to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery and education sectors.
In addition, the WFS business unit also includes the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates through a proprietary software platform, offering sophisticated solutions for workforce travel and logistics across North America, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, enabling customers to efficiently manage the full travel cycle through a rapidly growing network of hotels, remote lodges, and travel partners. LodgeLink solves the unique challenges associated with workforce crew travel and is complemented by Spencer Corporate Travel's high-touch boutique corporate travel management service.
Learn more at .
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