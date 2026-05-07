GEN Restaurant Group To Hold First Quarter 2026 Conference Call On Thursday, May 14, 2026, At 5:00 P.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CERRITOS, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature“grill at your table” experience, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Kim and Chief Financial Officer Tom Croal will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738

International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 92386

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please call 1-888-562-0262, press 1, prompt 1.

The conference call will be broadcast live via webcast here and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1192386

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 59 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, GenKoreanBBQ and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas V. Croal

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

1-562-365-2089

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