Merlin, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2026 Results On May 14, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation and live Q&A to be held pre-market on Thursday, May 14, 2026

BOSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merlin, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRLN) today announced that it has plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 14, 2026 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A registration link for the webcast is available here

About Merlin

Merlin is an aerospace and defense technology company building the operating system of record for autonomous flight. Through a first-principles approach, the company is redefining what's possible across aviation, aerospace, and defense with the goal of delivering full-stack autonomy for any aircraft, military or civilian, from takeoff to touchdown. The Merlin Pilot system powers a growing range of aircraft and mission profiles, proven through hundreds of autonomous flights from test facilities across the globe. With $100M+ total in awarded contracts from military customers, Merlin is advancing American leadership in autonomous aviation by helping to solve national security challenges through safe, reliable autonomy. To learn more, visit or follow us on X @merlinaero.

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