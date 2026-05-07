TOMI Environmental Solutions Highlights Steramist Efficacy In Neutralizing Biohazards Amid Rising Hantavirus Concerns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today reinforces the critical role of its SteraMist iHP disinfection technology in addressing the escalating public health risks associated with rodent-borne pathogens, including Hantavirus. As of May 6, 2026, international health authorities are responding to a rare hantavirus outbreak aboard an Atlantic cruise ship, with six cases identified and three fatalities reported. Seasonal shifts drive rodents into residential and commercial structures, increasing the risk of zoonotic diseases spread between animals and humans. Hantavirus, primarily transmitted through contact with infected rodent excreta, poses a severe respiratory threat requiring professional-grade remediation.

TOMI's ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology is highly effective against these threats. Because hantaviruses are an enveloped virus, they possess a fragile outer lipid membrane that is highly susceptible to the oxidative destruction of SteraMist's iHP technology. SteraMist iHP ensures a rapid, non-corrosive, and thorough solution for remediating environments contaminated by hazardous animal waste. The SteraMist iHP fog penetrates every area of a structure, achieving a complete kill of biological threats.

“The current public health landscape requires advanced technology capable of neutralizing sophisticated biological threats with speed and precision,” stated Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions.“SteraMist provides an essential layer of protection for high-risk environments, ensuring that structures are returned to a safe state through a process that is both scientifically validated and environmentally responsible. Is very important for the custodian, and/or cleaning personnel to be well protected and to make sure that they don't aerosolize the droppings during sweeping and cleaning processes, which leads to increased levels of infection outbreaks.”

The presence of SteraMist in specialized biohazard and restoration sectors reflects its position as a preferred choice for professionals managing high-stakes environmental safety. Urban sprawl and climate patterns increase human-wildlife interactions, growing the demand for validated, rapid-deployment decontamination technology. SteraMist provides a superior alternative to traditional cleaning methods, allowing for quick re-entry and minimal business interruption. TOMI remains committed to innovating for a safer world through the global expansion of its disinfection platform.

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHPTM produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's products and services. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

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IMS Investor Relations

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