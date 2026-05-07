Adcare Rhode Island Expands Addiction Treatment Access For Underserved South County By Moving Outpatient Services To Its North Kingstown Campus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Rhode Island has relocated its outpatient services from Warwick to its main campus in North Kingstown. This move consolidates the facility's residential and outpatient programs in one location, enhancing continuity of care for patients.

By centralizing services, the Rhode Island treatment center will provide a smooth transition for individuals progressing from residential treatment to outpatient support. This consolidation is particularly significant for South County residents, where access to behavioral health and substance use treatment services has been limited.

"Barriers like distance can make it harder for people to continue their care," said Nicole Paliotti, Executive Director of AdCare Rhode Island. "We know the longer individuals stay engaged in treatment, the better their long-term outcomes. By bringing our outpatient services to the North Kingstown campus, we are expanding access to critical recovery support and making it easier for individuals to stay engaged in treatment.”

The unified campus model offers several benefits:



Continuity of Care: Patients can seamlessly step down into outpatient therapy upon completing a residential program.

Enhanced Coordination: Clinical teams can collaborate more effectively, ensuring treatment plans evolve as a patient's recovery progresses.

Convenience: Centralized services provide greater convenience for patients and families. Improved Access: South County residents gain better access to comprehensive treatment options.



AdCare Rhode Island's intensive outpatient programming (IOP) provides flexible structured support that includes group therapy, individual counseling, relapse prevention, and ongoing clinical monitoring.

“For many, recovery extends beyond residential treatment,” said Paliotti.“Continued engagement in outpatient care helps individuals strengthen coping skills, build support networks, and navigate real-world challenges while remaining connected to professional guidance. This integrated approach aligns with AdCare Rhode Island's commitment to supporting patients through every stage of their recovery journey.”

About AdCare Rhode Island

AdCare Rhode Island, located in North Kingstown, RI, serves the Rhode Island area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide both inpatient and outpatient services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized care offers a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. AdCare Rhode Island is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at adcare/locations/rhode-island.

Media Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

American Addiction Centers

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