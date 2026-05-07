Research Frontiers Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Will Host A Conference Call At 4:30 P.M. Today

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODBURY, N.Y., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR ) announced its financial results for its first quarter of 2026. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

. Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO . Date/Time: Thursday, May 7, 2026, 4:30 PM ET . Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785 . Conference Link: . Replay: Available on Friday, May 8, 2026 for 90 days at



Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers noted:

“First quarter reported revenues compared to the same period last year were affected by the timing of revenue recognition under our license agreements and the non-recurrence of upfront revenue recognized from a new license agreement entered into during the first quarter of 2025.”

“During the quarter, we made progress across multiple strategic initiatives. Automotive projects initiated in North America, Europe and Asia advanced forward in 2026. In addition, SPD-Smart electronically dimmable windows were produced for OEMs and other customers in the aircraft industry during the first and second quarter of 2026. We also advanced our SPD-Smart architectural retrofit initiatives, next-generation black SPD film technology, and additional SPD product and R&D initiatives.”

For more details, please see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2026.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology that allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at , and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly.“SPD-Smart” and“SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

...

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,279,301 $ 664,299 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,354,850 in 2026 and 2025, respectively 544,985 408,666 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 192,457 70,969 Total current assets 2,016,743 1,143,934 Fixed assets, net 3,147 3,393 Operating lease ROU assets 1,004,671 1,048,352 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 3,080,627 $ 2,251,745 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 149,471 $ 146,043 Accounts payable 101,112 132,666 Accrued expenses 65,524 19,168 Total current liabilities 316,107 297,877 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 981,259 1,020,242 Total liabilities 1,297,366 1,318,119 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 34,867,786 in 2026 and 33,648,221 in 2025 3,487 3,365 Additional paid-in capital 129,926,946 128,552,068 Accumulated deficit (128,147,172 ) (127,621,807 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,783,261 933,626 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,080,627 $ 2,251,745



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Fee income $ 136,319 $ 559,776 Operating expenses 521,382 636,476 Research and development 145,350 162,877 Total expenses 666,732 799,353 Operating loss (530,413 ) (239,577 ) Net interest income 5,048 14,533 Other income - 47,357 Net loss $ (525,365 ) $ (177,687 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 34,159,694 33,648,221



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

Common Stock Additional Accumulated Shares Amount Paid-in Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,177,193 $ (125,576,223 ) $ 2,604,335 Net loss - - - (177,687 ) (177,687 ) Balance, March 31, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,177,193 $ (125,753,910 ) $ 2,426,648 Balance, January 1, 2026 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,552,068 $ (127,621,807 ) $ 933,626 Issuance of common stock and warrants 1,219,565 122 1,374,878 - 1,375,000 Net loss - - - (525,365 ) (525,365 ) Balance, March 31, 2026 34,867,786 $ 3,487 $ 129,926,946 $ (128,147,172 ) $ 1,783,261





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (525,365 ) $ (177,687 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 313 3,080 ROU asset amortization 43,681 43,244 Change in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables (136,319 ) (310,846 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (121,488 ) (105,188 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,802 (62,255 ) Operating lease liability (35,555 ) (31,619 ) Net cash used in operating activities (759,931 ) (641,271 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (67 ) (110 ) Net cash used in investing activities (67 ) (110 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants 1,375,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,375,000 - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 615,002 (641,381 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 664,299 1,994,186 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,279,301 $ 1,352,805



