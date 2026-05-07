Sirion Earns Top Tech CLM Honor In The Hackett Group® Spring 2026 Solutionmap For The Sixth Straight Assessment Cycle, Reinforcing Procurement Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEHI, Utah, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirion, a global AI-native leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software, today announced it has been recognized as the Technical Value Leader in CLM in The Hackett Group's Spring 2026 SolutionMap for procurement technology, scoring highest in both functional breadth and depth.

For over six consecutive assessment cycles, Sirion has maintained strong performance in unbiased, verified customer value ratings. The independent assessment conducted by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts spans 118 vendors across 16 source-to-pay (S2P) categories, including 31 CLM providers.

"Contract management is at an inflection point. Procurement leaders at leading enterprises recognize that contracts hold business intelligence, and the platforms that unlock that intelligence will define the next era of contracting,” said Aravind Aluri, Chief Product Officer at Sirion.“This recognition reinforces our leadership and demonstrates how Sirion brings together enterprise-grade AI and an intuitive conversational interface that delivers contextual response, enabling faster decisions and actions."

Sirion stands differentiated as one of the leading end-to-end CLM platforms, delivering unmatched depth across the full contract lifecycle, spanning drafting and negotiation through post-signature obligation management, performance tracking, and advanced analytics. Designed for enterprise scale, Sirion combines extensive configurability, workflow orchestration, integrations, and rigorous data security and governance to support complex, multi-region operations across diverse regulatory environments.

Further, this acknowledgment contributes to Sirion's growing list of industry accolades. Sirion is a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for CLM, the highest ranked vendor for all four Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for CLM and recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Contract Life Cycle Management Report for the third consecutive year. Sirion is also a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave for CLM, and it was recognized as the as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM List.

About the Hackett Group ® SolutionMap process

SolutionMap assessments are conducted by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend MattersTM analyst team. Each evaluation is built on 500+ detailed functional and capability criteria, mandatory product demonstrations, and impartial, anonymized, verified customer value ratings.

For technology providers, SolutionMap Validated status represents credible, third-party confirmation of their solution's strengths in a market where differentiation is increasingly difficult to establish and easy to question.

To view the full Spring 2026 SolutionMap and learn more about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment methodology, visit .

About Sirion

Sirion is a leading AI-native contract lifecycle management platform that helps enterprises store, create, and manage contracts with greater intelligence and control. By combining a conversational interface with specialized AI agents, Sirion enables organizations to manage contractual risk, improve compliance, and gain deeper insight across millions of contracts. Sirion supports more than seven million contracts across over 100 languages for many of the world's largest enterprises.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

For Sirion

Bodhi Thakur

Head of Brand and Comms

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