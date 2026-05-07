Three California College Students Awarded ACWA Scholarships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to three undergraduate college students pursuing degrees in water-related fields of study.

“ACWA and its partners are honored to invest in California's future water leaders through these scholarship programs,” said Ernie Avila, ACWA President.“This year's recipients demonstrate remarkable promise, and we're excited to see the impact they will make in the years ahead.”

The students were recognized today during ACWA's 2026 Spring Conference in Sacramento. The students and the 2026-'27 scholarship programs for which they were awarded are:

Clair A. Hill Scholarship ($5,000)

Alice Taylor, a marine biology and biomolecular engineering student at University of California, Santa Cruz



Edward G.“Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship ($5,000, sponsored by SCV Water)

Victor Ilias Fraga, a plant science and agricultural business student at California State University, Fresno



Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Scholarship ($10,000 over four years, sponsored by BB&K)

Catari Portillo, a business administration student at Merritt College, transferring to Howard University in Fall 2026



For more information about ACWA's scholarships, please visit .

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit



Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | C (916) 669-2397