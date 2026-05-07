HD Hyundai Electric Wins U.S. Midwest Transformer Deal

HD Hyundai Electric has secured a $120 million contract to supply 765-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage transformers and reactors to a major utility company in the U.S. Midwest, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

The deal places the company within the 765-kV backbone segment of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) long-term transmission master plan, a key initiative aimed at strengthening and expanding transmission infrastructure across the south-central U.S. power grid.

The SPP region, which hosts one of the densest wind energy clusters in the United States, is becoming a critical area where rapidly growing renewable generation is meeting the urgent need for high-capacity grid modernization. As wind and solar output increase, utilities are under pressure to upgrade transmission lines capable of moving large amounts of electricity over long distances without congestion or losses.

The contract was finalized on the sidelines of the IEEE PES T&D Conference & Exposition 2026, the largest power industry exhibition in North America, held at McCormick Place in Chicago from May 4 to 7. The biennial event attracted around 900 energy companies this year, including global industry leaders such as ABB, Siemens Energy, and Hitachi Energy.

At the event, HD Hyundai Electric also presented its 2030 technology roadmap, which includes sulfur hexafluoride (SF6)-free gas-insulated switchgear and UL-certified medium- and low-voltage circuit breakers, reflecting a broader industry shift toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions in electrical infrastructure.

765-kV transmission systems are among the highest voltage levels used in commercial power grids worldwide. They are essential for integrating large-scale renewable energy projects-especially wind farms in the U.S. Midwest-into national grids, helping reduce energy waste and improve long-distance electricity transfer efficiency.