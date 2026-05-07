Russian Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia Region Leaves Three People Injured
“Three people were injured, a house was damaged, and a fire broke out – the enemy struck the Zaporizhzhia district with a guided aerial bomb. Russian deadly scrap metal destroyed a private household in the village of Shchaslyve,” the statement said.
It is currently known that a house and nearby buildings were damaged, and a fire covering an area of 150 square meters broke out. A 67-year-old man and two women aged 72 and 73 were injured. The victims are receiving all necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russian forces hit passenger train in Mykolaiv region
Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces attacked a minibus in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring one person.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment