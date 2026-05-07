Russian Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia Region Leaves Three People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

“Three people were injured, a house was damaged, and a fire broke out – the enemy struck the Zaporizhzhia district with a guided aerial bomb. Russian deadly scrap metal destroyed a private household in the village of Shchaslyve,” the statement said.

It is currently known that a house and nearby buildings were damaged, and a fire covering an area of 150 square meters broke out. A 67-year-old man and two women aged 72 and 73 were injured. The victims are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Russian forces hit passenger train inregion

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces attacked a minibus in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring one person.