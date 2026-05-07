Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia Region Leaves Three People Injured

Russian Bomb Strike On Zaporizhzhia Region Leaves Three People Injured


2026-05-07 03:10:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

“Three people were injured, a house was damaged, and a fire broke out – the enemy struck the Zaporizhzhia district with a guided aerial bomb. Russian deadly scrap metal destroyed a private household in the village of Shchaslyve,” the statement said.

It is currently known that a house and nearby buildings were damaged, and a fire covering an area of 150 square meters broke out. A 67-year-old man and two women aged 72 and 73 were injured. The victims are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Russian forces hit passenger train in Mykolaiv region

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces attacked a minibus in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring one person.

MENAFN07052026000193011044ID1111083260



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search