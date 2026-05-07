The American Institute Of Health Care Professionals Offers A Medical Malpractice Consulting Certification Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The American Institute of Health Care Professionals has announced the offering of a comprehensive Health Care Legal and Malpractice Consulting Certification program today. This new credentialing pathway is designed for qualified health care practitioners seeking to expand their expertise and advance their careers in the specialized field of medical malpractice consulting. By completing this rigorous continuing education program, professionals can enhance their marketability and achieve national recognition for their advanced knowledge.

The certification requires the successful completion of an established educational program comprising a minimum of two hundred and ten hours of intensive study. The organization provides a complete online curriculum to fulfill this requirement, allowing candidates to master core domains of legal and malpractice consulting. Upon successful completion, candidates are awarded the title of Certified Health Care Legal and Malpractice Consultant and may utilize the credential to signify their specialized expertise in the workplace.

This program is tailored for a wide range of licensed professionals, including registered nurses, physicians, pharmacists, psychologists, therapists, and healthcare executives. The curriculum focuses on developing high standards of practice, ensuring that credentialed consultants possess the necessary education, skills, and experience to provide highly valuable services to both the legal and healthcare communities.

Achieving this professional healthcare certification allows individuals to be viewed as credentialed experts while increasing their overall earning potential. The certification is valid for a four-year term, after which professionals may renew their status through a structured recertification process. This strict commitment to ongoing education ensures that certified members maintain the highest levels of safe care, quality standards, and ethical practice expected by society.

"Becoming a Certified Medical Malpractice Consultant not only elevates your professional credibility but also empowers you to bridge the gap between medical expertise and legal advocacy, making a meaningful impact in the pursuit of justice," says Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN, ANP-BC, NEA-BC, LNC-CSp., President and Executive Director of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc. Dr. Flarey adds, "Certification as a Medical Malpractice Consultant opens doors to a rewarding career where your specialized knowledge can guide legal teams, improve case outcomes, and ultimately contribute to a fairer healthcare system."

Benefits of Achieving the Certification for Health Care Professionals

Healthcare professionals continuously seek pathways to expand their expertise, increase their marketability, and apply their clinical knowledge in new environments. For many, the legal arena offers a rigorous and intellectually stimulating avenue for career advancement. A certification in medical malpractice consulting equips nurses, physicians, and other healthcare providers with the specialized skills necessary to evaluate clinical deviations, analyze medical records, and advise legal teams.

Acquiring an advanced credential in this sub-specialty healthcare practice not only expands your professional scope but also establishes you as a recognized expert in a highly competitive field. By pursuing this certification, healthcare professionals transition from traditional clinical roles into specialized advisory positions. They learn how to objectively review standards of care and provide foundational insights that determine the trajectory of medical malpractice litigation.

Achieving national recognition for the attainment of specialized knowledge is a hallmark of professional development. When you earn a certification in medical malpractice consulting, you demonstrate that you have met established standards of advanced practice. This credential signals to law firms, insurance companies, and healthcare organizations that you possess both the clinical background and the legal analytical skills required to review complex cases.

A formal certification significantly increases your marketability. It distinguishes you from peers who may have clinical experience but lack formal training in medical-legal consulting. As a credentialed expert, you gain access to independent consulting opportunities, allowing you to build your own practice or secure roles within established legal nurse consulting firms, risk management departments, and insurance agencies.

Furthermore, becoming part of a professional group of recognized healthcare specialists provides invaluable networking opportunities. You can collaborate with peers, share industry best practices, and continuously enhance your healthcare practice through targeted continuing education programs.

Education Courses in Health Care Medical Malpractice Consulting

The core of the certification program is the full curriculum of continuing education, online courses in health care medical malpractice consulting. All courses are provided in online classrooms and students have up to two full years to complete the curriculum. The courses have various board approvals and so students receive also a certification of completion of the courses. All of the theory and application courses are taught/mentored by Mark C. Barabas, DHA, LFACHE, a well known and highly respected long-time Acute Care and Hospital Systems CEO and Health Care Consultant. He is also a Senior member of the Advisory Board at The American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc (AIHCP). The curriculum also includes a final course practicum with the study of real malpractice cases and the analysis of an actual case, mentored by Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN, ANP-BC, LNC-CSp., Certified Specialist in Legal Nurse Consulting and Instructor/Mentor for the Legal Nurse Consulting Certification program at AIHCP, Inc.



About The American Institute of Health Care Professionals

The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc. is a professional organization serving various health care professionals, providing health care certification, continuing education, and fellowship programs in their practice specialty. The organization is dedicated to continued learning, growth, and achievement in healthcare practice. It offers specialty practice certification and continuing education courses in fields such as grief counseling, legal nurse consulting, case management, and healthcare legal and malpractice consulting and many more health care specialty certification and education programs. You may learn more about us by visiting us at: