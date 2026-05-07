Khalifa International Stadium Ready To Host Amir Cup Final As Excitement Builds

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Excitement is building ahead of the highly anticipated Amir Cup final, with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) yesterday confirming full readiness to host Saturday's showdown at the iconic Khalifa International Stadium.

Record 19-time champions Al Sadd will take on defending champions Al Gharafa in what promises to be a nail-biting finale.

The Amir Cup final – now in its 54th edition – remains the country's most cherished domestic sporting event, with this year's edition carrying added significance as it marks 50 years since the inauguration of Khalifa International Stadium in 1976.

Tickets are selling fast, with the Qatar Football Association releasing a new batch of tickets yesterday for the venue, which has a capacity of over 45,000 spectators.

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With a full house expected and fans set to travel from across the country, LOC officials said every arrangement has been put in place to deliver a seamless and memorable final.

“We announce the readiness of Khalifa International Stadium to host the Amir Cup final,” said LOC's Director Mobility Eng. Abdul Aziz Fakhro at a press conference yesterday.

“All necessary plans have been put in place to ensure smooth access for fans to the stadium. The final at Khalifa International Stadium will be special as it marks 50 years since the inauguration of the venue, which is considered one of the most prominent landmarks in Qatar's sporting history.”

Fakhro added that the LOC is fully prepared to manage the expected large turnout.

“We expect a large turnout, as is typical for a final of this stature. We are fully prepared and will be on-site before fans arrive, coordinating with all concerned parties even after the match. We urge fans to come early,” he said.

The final will kick off at 5:30pm, with gates opening at 2:30pm. A range of entertainment and cultural activities will be staged at the fan zone ahead of the match. Live draws during the matchday programme will offer fans the chance to win prizes including cars, travel packages, electronics and cash rewards.

“The final will feature various events highlighting Qatari culture, in addition to extensive television coverage and a well-coordinated media strategy within Qatar and abroad,” said Tournament's Media and Communication Director Ali Al-Salat.

The LOC has also encouraged fans to use the Doha Metro, with Sports City Station on the Gold Line providing direct access to Khalifa International Stadium for a smooth journey to the venue.