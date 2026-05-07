Mystery Surrounds Potential Swiss Property Links To Epstein

The government was responding to a parliamentary question, at a time when the American paedophile's Swiss links have been revealed in recent months.

The government“has no knowledge of any property acquisitions by Jeffrey Epstein in Switzerland. However, it cannot rule out the possibility that such purchases may have taken place”, it stated in its response to the parliamentary question.

The Federal Council explained that it is up to cantons to monitor the Swiss property purchases of foreigners.

The government remianed tight-lipped on other queries submitted in parliament in March. The Swiss ramifications of Epstein's vast network were revealed following the publication of the“Epstein files” at the beginning of the year.

The United States authorities published 3.5 million declassified pages linked to the sexual predator who died in prison in 2019.

According to several media reports, the millionaire financed the studies of several young women in Switzerland and had contacts with some of the biggest names in finance.

This content was published on Nov 24, 2025 Emails recently released in the United States suggest that the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein recruited young women in Zurich for sex trafficking.