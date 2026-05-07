Investornewsbreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) To Host Corporate Update And Q1 2026 Results Call May 11

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX), a smart home and AI platform technology company, announced it will host a corporate update conference call on May 11, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss new developments, provide a first-quarter 2026 business overview and review financial results, with participation from Founder and Executive Chairman Rani Kohen, CEO Lenny Sokolow, President Steve Schmidt and CFO Marc Boisseau.

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About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SKYX are available in the company's newsroom at

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