Investornewsbreaks Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) Appoints Public Safety And Defense Advisor

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Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX ) (OTCQB: RDWCF ) (Frankfurt: Y0N, WKN: A422EZ ) announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew A. Roberts as Public Safety and Defense Advisor as the company expands the strategic positioning of its AI-powered chemical synthesis platform, Reactosphere, across public safety, biosecurity, health security and defense-related applications. Redwood also announced the extension of its market awareness and corporate communications engagement with MCS Market Communication Service GmbH through July 30, 2026, with a budget of CAD $900,000.

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About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

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