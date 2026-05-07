World's Education Leaders To Convene In Singapore For Better Future Forum 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future, an initiative of Teach For All, will host the Better Future Forum from May 12-14, 2026. This global gathering will bring together 200 of the world's most influential education practitioners, policymakers, researchers, and student leaders to explore the question: How can we develop all students holistically so they can shape a better future?

The Better Future Forum is a convening built around practice-led learning, surfacing insights from classrooms and communities across five continents, and connecting them to global leaders in education with the ability to spread them at scale.

Taking place May 12-14, 2026, in Singapore, the Forum draws participants from more than 50 countries, including educators, heads of state agencies, multilateral institutions, civil society organizations, and students themselves.

At a moment of profound disruption in global education, with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, geopolitical conflict, and deepening inequality in learning outcomes, the Forum brings together diverse leaders from across the world for cross-border learning. Its aim is to spark a fundamental shift in education, transforming the practices and culture of education systems to achieve the holistic outcomes students need to shape a better future.

Cheryl Fernando, Director of the Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future, said, "The Better Future Forum exists because the most powerful knowledge about how to reshape education lives in classrooms and communities. Our job is to bring those insights into the same room as the people who can help spread them."

The 2026 program will surface emerging evidence on holistic student development and feature dedicated sessions on topics such as reshaping education in the age of AI. It culminates in the Better Future Showcase, a TED-style platform where educators and student leaders share innovations already reshaping learning outcomes around the world.

Confirmed speakers include Mrs. Chua-Lim Yen Ching, former Deputy Director-General of Education (Professional Development) at the Ministry of Education, Singapore; Ms. Wendy Kopp, CEO and Co-founder of Teach For All; Mr. Stanley Tan, Co-founder of Asia Philanthropy Circle and =DreamsAsia; and Ms. Chloe Tong, Co-founder of ACE Team Foundation.

The Forum's Global Advisory Council includes leaders from The Brookings Institution, The OECD, Harvard Graduate School of Education, Ashoka, SEAMEO, and Teach For India, among others.

Media Attendance and Accreditation

Media are invited to attend and cover the Better Future Forum 2026 Welcome Dinner taking place on May 12 from 6-8pm. Press accreditation is available for journalists covering education, international development, social impact, and global affairs. Opportunities for one-on-one interviews with Forum speakers can be arranged in advance.

About the Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future

The Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future fosters global learning among people committed to reshaping education so that young people can shape a better future. While exemplary classrooms and systems exist worldwide, the global ecosystem lacks effective ways to surface and spread their insights. The Global Institute addresses this by engaging practitioners in learning together across borders – contributing to their leadership development while generating new evidence, tools, and resources. This creates multiplier effects as practitioners shift their mindsets and practices in their communities, accelerating collective progress toward our shared vision, that all children have the education and support to shape a better future. Learn more at .

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