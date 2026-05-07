VGP Successfully Prices Accelerated Bookbuild Offering For €250 Million
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ABOUT VGP
VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 434 full-time employees in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2025, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures, amounted to € 8.7 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.7 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).
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DISCLAIMER
This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where distribution would not be permitted by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or Switzerland.
This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America, or a solicitation to purchase securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“US Securities Act”), or under the securities law of any state or jurisdiction in the United States of America and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States of America except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States of America. The company has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States of America. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States of America.
In a Member State of the European Economic Area an offer of securities to which this communication relates is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State and the United Kingdom within the meaning of Regulation ((EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and any implementing measure in each relevant Member State of the EEA.
In the United Kingdom an offer of securities to which this communication relates is only addressed to and is only directed at and any investment or investment activity to which this information relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of“investment professionals” in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“Order”), (ii)“high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc”. falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (iii) any other person to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“Relevant Persons”). Persons who are not Relevant Persons should not take any action on the basis of this information and should not act or rely on it.
In relation to Switzerland, this announcement is only addressed to, and is only directed at, investors that qualify as“professional clients” within the meaning of the FinSA.
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20260507 - Project Noor - Pricing PR (ENG)
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