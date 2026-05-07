Amplify Etfs Named An Excellence Awardee For ETF Provider Of The Year Category

CHICAGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces it has been named an Excellence Awardee in the 2026 InvestmentNews Awards, earning recognition in the ETF Provider of the Year category.

"Ten years in, being recognized as an Excellence Awardee for the ETF Provider of the Year reflects something bigger than any single product - it underscores the platform we've built and the people who run it. We've stayed focused on delivering strategies that give advisors and investors a genuine edge, and this recognition is a validation of the growing impact and dedication of our team of professionals at Amplify,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.

Presented annually by InvestmentNews in partnership with Prudential, the awards recognize organizations advancing the financial services industry while delivering value to advisors and investors.

The recognition follows a year of significant growth and innovation for Amplify ETFs. In 2025, the firm expanded assets under management from approximately $10 billion to more than $16 billion, driven by strong net inflows, new product development, and performance across its ETF lineup.

Amplify launched 10 funds targeting areas of growing demand with limited access, including four first-of-their-kind strategies. These additions expanded the firm's income-focused and digital asset exposure offerings while further strengthening the YieldSmartTM suite - a lineup of covered call ETFs designed to deliver attractive monthly income alongside long-term capital appreciation potential.

Winners of the 2026 InvestmentNews Awards will be announced on June 24, 2026, at the InvestmentNews Awards gala in New York City.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $19 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. For more information, visit AmplifyETFs.