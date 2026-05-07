The US To Test New AI Models From Leading Firms For Safety

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Three American tech companies, xAI, Google and Microsoft, have agreed to have any new AI models they develop safety-tested by the Department of Commerce. The tests will be conducted before those models become publicly accessible.

As the race for AI dominance gains momentum within and outside the U.S., leading players in the industry around the world, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) will be...

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