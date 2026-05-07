Hantavirus Fatalities On Cruise Ship Draw Attention To This Little-Known Infection

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The media is awash with news that a cruise ship, called MV Hondius, has suffered an outbreak of hantavirus. Three fatalities have occurred, with one victim confirmed to have died from this infection. Many people are wondering what this infection is and what they can do to stay safe or what they can do in case they are infected. We provide an explainer of the basics you need to know about this virus.

Risks like hantaviruses make the work of companies like Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) that develop diagnostic systems and...

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