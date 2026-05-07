Mamata Banerjee Disrespected Constitution By Refusing To Resign: R. Ashoka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Thursday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had shown disrespect to the Constitution by refusing to resign as chief minister, and said that if she had any grievance, she should approach the court instead of resorting to violence.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashoka alleged that Banerjee was insulting the Constitution.“By saying she will not resign, she is disrespecting the Constitution. She wants to create a new drama by asking others to dismiss her. She does not understand the law or the Constitution,” he claimed.

He further alleged that Banerjee was“sticking to the Chief Minister's chair with Fevicol”.“Any Chief Minister with dignity would resign and leave office. The CM's post must be treated with respect. She wants riots to happen. That is why TMC leaders murdered Chandranath Rath,” he alleged.

Ashoka claimed that Banerjee wanted to control the entire state single-handedly and said that even if she did not resign, her powers would automatically cease after the dissolution of the current Assembly.

“She is behaving with the arrogance of power, believing she alone should continue as Chief Minister. Despite being CM for such a long time, she lacks basic sense, and people have understood that,” he said.

He questioned how Banerjee would have reacted if previous leaders, who ruled for 30 years, had behaved in a similar manner.“If she has any issue, she should go to court. In the case relating to D.N. Jeevaraj, we too approached the court. Legal battles should be fought this way, not through murders,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also criticised the Congress, alleging that after actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured more seats in Tamil Nadu, the Congress had“overnight” approached the party seeking ministerial positions.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan, Narayanaswamy alleged that despite being a national party, the Congress had been reduced to a humiliating position.

“In Tamil Nadu, the Congress, which was with the DMK, has now gone before Vijay's TVK party seeking ministerial posts after the party secured more seats. Leaving its alliance with the DMK, the Congress has reached the condition of beggars,” he alleged.