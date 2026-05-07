EAM Jaishankar Hands Over India-Assisted Fruit Processing Facility In Suriname

MENAFN - IANS) Paramaribo, May 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday handed over a fruit processing facility in Paramaribo city of Suriname, which was established with financial assistance from India.

India provided fruit processing machinery to Suriname, funded under the USD 1 million Small and Medium Enterprises grant announced by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in 2025.

During his remarks at the event, the Minister said,“This project also serves to underline a larger message of India as a partner of Suriname and of the Global South.”

He said that India's commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means the world as a family, is demonstrated not just in words but through particular projects and specific activities, and noted that this is a very good illustration of it.

“In the times to come, as Suriname advances in its quest for progress and prosperity, India will always be a reliable partner,” he added.

He was joined by Suriname Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva and Agriculture Minister Nike Noersalim at the event.

“Built with Indian assistance, this project is a commitment to value addition and self-reliance. It reaffirms India as a trusted development partner of Suriname,” External Affairs Minister Jaishankar emphasised.

He also met with the National Assembly Chair of Suriname, Michael Ashwin Adhin, as part of his official visit.

He said,“A warm and productive discussion on India-Suriname cooperation in various domains. We recognised the importance of parliamentary exchanges between our two democracies.”

He visited the Lalla Rookh Museum of Indo-Surinamese heritage earlier on Thursday.

“The courage and resilience of Girmityas continue to inspire generations and remain at the heart of our enduring friendship,” he posted on X, referring to the museum.

'Girmitiyas' were Indian indentured labourers who left India in the mid to late 19th century to work in British colonies, where many eventually settled. The term 'Girmit' is a mispronunciation of 'agreement', referring to the contract under which they migrated.