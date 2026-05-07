NFR Steps Up Measures To Prevent Buffalo Dashing In Lumding-Badarpur Section

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 7 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway has implemented a series of proactive measures to prevent incidents of buffalo dashing in the strategically important Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section under the Lumding Division, officials said on Thursday.

Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that, considering the safety of train operations as well as the protection of livestock, the Northeast Frontier Railway has intensified preventive initiatives in vulnerable locations where such incidents had been reported frequently in the past.

He said that, as part of the safety enhancement measures, fencing work is being carried out along the approaches to major railway tunnels in the hill section to restrict the movement of buffaloes and cattle onto railway tracks.

Recently, fencing work of approximately 150 metres in length between tunnel number 16 and bridge number 262 on both sides of the track has been completed.

In addition, fencing work near tunnel number 10 and tunnel number 12 is presently in progress and is being expedited for early completion.

These initiatives are expected to significantly reduce the chances of cattle straying onto the tracks and avoid cattle-train collisions, thus improving operational safety, the official pointed out.

He said that alongside infrastructural measures, the Northeast Frontier Railway is also conducting extensive awareness campaigns in villages located close to areas prone to buffalo-dashing incidents, particularly in the New Harangajao-Ditokcherra section.

Railway officials, in coordination with village councils and residents, are sensitising people about the dangers posed by the trespassing of cattle and buffaloes on railway tracks and tunnels.

During these campaigns, pamphlets are being distributed, and awareness posters are being displayed to encourage villagers to keep livestock away from railway tracks and premises.

Sharma said that the Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to ensuring safe and uninterrupted train operations in the hill section through continuous monitoring, infrastructure strengthening, and community participation.

The Northeast Frontier Railway appeals to residents and cattle owners to extend their cooperation in safeguarding railway operations and preventing accidents involving livestock, the Chief Public Relations Officer said.