Indian Army, Assam Rifles Mark First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor Across Northeast

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal/Agartala, May 7 (IANS) The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles on Thursday commemorated the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor through a series of events organised across different Northeastern states, officials said.

A defence spokesperson said that, as part of its continued commitment to community outreach and national awareness, the Indian Army organised a special outreach programme at Manipur University in Imphal on Thursday.

The spokesperson said the initiative was organised for students and faculty members of the Department of National Security Studies to sensitise them about the unwavering resolve of the Armed Forces against terrorism and their steadfast commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

The programme commenced with an interactive session during which Indian Army personnel revisited the objectives of Operation Sindoor and highlighted key operational aspects, fostering awareness and encouraging informed discussions among participants, the spokesperson said.

A series of awareness activities and interactive discussions were conducted to actively engage students and faculty members. According to the official, participants were sensitised about information warfare and their role as responsible information warriors in protecting national interests.

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation, insightful queries, and meaningful exchanges, reflecting the academic interest and awareness of the attendees. Officials said the event, conducted in its true spirit, reinforced a sense of responsibility and strategic awareness among participants.

The programme further strengthened the Army-academia interface and reaffirmed the Indian Army's enduring commitment towards peace, harmony, and inclusive development in the region, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, another defence spokesperson said that the Assam Rifles commemorated the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor by organising a special outreach programme in Agartala.

The event included an informative lecture and screening of motivational films for journalists from Tripura, along with students and teachers of Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS), Agartala.

The programme highlighted the significance of Operation Sindoor and showcased the dedication, courage, and professionalism of the Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation. Through the event, the Assam Rifles reaffirmed its continued commitment to fostering camaraderie and strengthening bonds with the local community.

The spokesperson said students enthusiastically participated in the programme and greatly enjoyed the specially arranged selfie point, which became a major attraction at the event. Many students expressed admiration for the Armed Forces and their aspiration to serve the nation by joining the military in future.

The Assam Rifles continues to remain a source of inspiration and opportunity for the youth and students of the Northeast, motivating them through such meaningful engagements and nation-building initiatives.