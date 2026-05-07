Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

A Comparison Of Ownership Costs Between Used Evs And Gas Cars


2026-05-07 02:12:39
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Used electric vehicle sales are climbing sharpl as prices close in on those of comparable gas-powered models. In March, used EV sales were 27.7% higher than the same month a year prior and 53.9% above February's total, according to the Cox Automotive EV Monitor. A key factor behind the supply surge is the volume of vehicles leased between late 2022 and the end of 2023. Most of those agreements run three years, and the cars are now flowing back onto dealer lots in large numbers.

All in all, as firms like Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) put more EVs in the hands of motorists, the proliferation of electric drivetrains is likely to gradually slash the cost of ownership premium associated...

Read More>>

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks (“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks
Austin, Texas

512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by IBN

MENAFN07052026000224011066ID1111082713



Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search