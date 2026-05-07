Networknewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) Files Patent Application For Bayesshield AI Decision Routing System

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC), an AI-powered fintech company, announced the filing of a U.S. patent application for BayesShield AI, a system designed to identify in real time which AI model or human expert is best suited for a specific decision, with applications across industries including finance, cybersecurity, healthcare and legal analysis, as the company seeks to address reliability and risk-control challenges limiting enterprise adoption of agentic AI systems.

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About Perpetuals

Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk by empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self‐clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi‐asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PDC are available in the company's newsroom at

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