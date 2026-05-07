Networknewsbreaks Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) Closes US$6.2M Convertible Note Financing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Cizzle Brands Corporation and may include paid advertising.

Cizzle Brands (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) announced the closing of a US$6.2 million senior secured convertible note financing with Ascent Partners Fund LLC and secured a commitment for an additional C$1 million unsecured convertible note financing, with proceeds expected to support working capital, retail expansion of CWENCH Hydration(TM), and operations at the company's CWENCH Hydration Factory. Joseph Gunnar & Co. LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the Ascent financing.

To view the full press release, visit

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration(TM), abetter-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 6,200 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken(TM) Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport(R) qualification; and (iii) HappiEats(TM), upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta(TM) and SnakStars(TM) Sport Bites. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory, a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit:

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN