MOCI Organizes Workshop On Innovation Capabilities In Industry

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), in cooperation with the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, organized a specialized workshop, aimed at strengthening innovation capabilities in the industrial sector.

The workshop brought together factory managers, technical leaders, and research and development teams for interactive sessions combining theoretical insights with practical applications.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said participants gained skills in design thinking to address industrial challenges, and explored rapid prototyping techniques for developing innovative solutions.

The sessions also highlighted opportunities for collaboration within Qatar's research and innovation ecosystem, as well as available funding tools to transform ideas into implementable industrial solutions.

The workshop forms part of a national initiative linking factories with research centers and universities under Qatar's National Manufacturing Strategy, with the goal of enabling local industries to convert operational challenges into innovation-driven opportunities.