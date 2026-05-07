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Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With Pakistani Prime Minister


2026-05-07 02:07:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call on Thursday with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it, in addition to the latest regional developments and Pakistan's efforts to support de-escalation and promote security and stability.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan's efforts, along with other mediating parties, in facilitating the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's full support for mediation efforts aimed at resolving the crisis through peaceful means, stressing the importance of all parties responding constructively to create conditions for renewed negotiations leading to a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement

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Gulf Times

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