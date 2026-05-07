QFA Announces Amir Cup 2026 Final Refereeing Crew
Al Athba will be assisted by Yousef Aref as first assistant referee and Zahi Al Shammari as second assistant referee. Nasser Ayesh will serve as the fourth official, and Falah Al Shahrani as the reserve assistant referee.
Meshari Al Shammari will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), assisted by Mohammed Al Sharif as VAR 1 and Talib Salem as VAR 2.
Al Gharafa qualified for the final after defeating Al Wakrah, while Al Sadd advanced by defeating Al Duhail in the two semi-final matches.Amir Cup final referees QATAR sport
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