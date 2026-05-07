Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QFA Announces Amir Cup 2026 Final Refereeing Crew


2026-05-07 02:07:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Football Association's Referees Committee announced today the appointment of referee Abdullah Al Athba to officiate the 2026 Amir Cup final between Al Sadd and Al Gharafa, slated for Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium.

Al Athba will be assisted by Yousef Aref as first assistant referee and Zahi Al Shammari as second assistant referee. Nasser Ayesh will serve as the fourth official, and Falah Al Shahrani as the reserve assistant referee.

Meshari Al Shammari will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), assisted by Mohammed Al Sharif as VAR 1 and Talib Salem as VAR 2.

Al Gharafa qualified for the final after defeating Al Wakrah, while Al Sadd advanced by defeating Al Duhail in the two semi-final matches.

Amir Cup final referees QATAR sport

MENAFN07052026000067011011ID1111082705



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search