HH Sheikha Moza Attends QU's 49Th Health Sector Cohort Graduation, Class Of 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HH Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF) Sheikha Moza bint Nasser attended the graduation of Qatar University's (QU) 49th Health Sector cohort (Class of 2026), comprising 349 graduates.

This cohort includes 130 graduates from the College of Health Sciences, 94 from the College of Pharmacy, 36 from the College of Nursing, 66 from the College of Medicine, and 23 from the College of Dental Medicine.

The ceremony brought together undergraduate and postgraduate graduates across QU's Health Sector and marked a key milestone with the graduation of the first cohort from the College of Nursing, reflecting the University's continued expansion of its academic offerings in support of the healthcare sector in Qatar.

For the first time, the ceremony also featured the Health Oath Recitation, symbolizing graduates' transition into professional practice and reaffirming the values at the heart of health professions, service, responsibility, compassion, and integrity. The moment marked not only the completion of their academic journey, but also their commitment to ethical and professional standards in patient care.

The oath further reflected the Health Sector's role at QU as a national leader in health professions education, preparing graduates for practice across medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, public health, nutrition, and physiotherapy. It also highlighted the sector's emphasis on interprofessional education, where students learn with, from, and about one another within a shared commitment to improving health and serving communities.

After the ceremony, Her Highness met with a group of high-achieving graduates from across the Health Sector colleges, engaging in a conversation on their academic journeys and future aspirations.

In her remarks, the Guest of Honor, Founding Dean of the College of Nursing at QU Dr. Nabila Al Meer said, "At the outset, I extend my sincere appreciation to Qatar University's leadership for this invitation to a meaningful occasion, one that carries decades of memories and culminates today in the graduation of the first cohort of the College of Nursing."

"For many years, I envisioned a College of Nursing at our national university, one that prepares qualified national cadres to serve the country and strengthen the healthcare system in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. That vision came to life shortly before my retirement, when Qatar University invited me to take on the role as Founding Dean. This step reflected a forward-looking approach to strengthening the link between academia and society," she added.

She stressed: "This was evident in how the University shaped the identity of the College, bringing in leadership that combines professional expertise, policy development, and academic practice. This approach reflects a clear understanding of today's healthcare challenges and the need to prepare a new generation of nurses capable of contributing to an integrated healthcare system."

The graduates' address was delivered by Mohammed Al Hor, a graduate of the College of Medicine, who said, "Today, we step into professional life with our focus on a nation that has only grown stronger through challenges. Qatar stands as a model of resilience and progress and a place of knowledge, stability, and care. We take pride in belonging to this country and in a leadership that has strengthened its standing."

Addressing the Health Sector graduates, he said, "Today, we carry a shared responsibility, different roles, but one purpose. Among us are physicians, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, and health specialists, each contributing to the well-being of individuals and communities. Together, we form a unified system, working side by side to support Qatar's healthcare sector."Graduate Johara Saleh Al Jarmoozi, from the College of Health Sciences, delivered remarks as the master of ceremonies, saying, "Determination is the foundation of achievement, and reaching this moment, where effort gives way to results, is a milestone we take pride in. We celebrate those who placed people at the center of their purpose. In closing, we congratulate ourselves on reaching what we set out to achieve. We also congratulate our nation, and we will continue striving to be the best it deserves."

Sheikha Moza graduation ceremony Qatar University