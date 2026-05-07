Investing In Generations Of Technician Talent

MENAFN - 3BL) Behind every advanced system we design, manufacture, install and service are the people who make it work. And behind those people is a culture of training and mentorship that ensures valuable knowledge is passed forward. That commitment is at the heart of our new Advanced Technology Training Center (ATTC) in Davidson, North Carolina - the world's largest and most advanced facility of its kind dedicated to the training and development of HVAC service and control technicians.

The world's most advanced HVAC technology training center

Through the ATTC, apprentices from our Technician Apprenticeship Program, early career, and experienced service and control technicians, will learn on a wide range of systems, including the latest in HVAC technology, digital controls and building intelligence systems, gaining hands-on experience that mirrors the very real and complex environments they serve - from hospitals and schools, to data centers and office towers.

Spanning 45,000 square feet, the new center can accomodate 4,500 students and deliver over 100,000 hours of training annually. It expands on our current training centers in La Crosse, WI, and White Bear Lake, MN, and more than doubles the number of technicians we can train each year.

Closing the skilled labor gap

With the largest HVAC services footprint in our industry and continuous growth and expansion in our HVAC business, this investment comes at an important time. A large percentage of skilled workers are expected to retire within the next decade, even as demand for HVAC technicians in the US is projected to grow 8% over the next ten years (faster than the average for all other occupations). With more than 40,000 job openings each year, the need for training and upskilling has never been greater.

Our expanded training capabilities aims to help close the talent gap by providing unparalleled education and hands-on experience, strengthening the pipeline of highly skilled HVAC experts.

As the industry and world advance into a new digital era, so do our learnings paths, with digital control training programs and continuously evolving learning pathways for advanced AI-enabled control and service tools. With an eye toward the high-tech future, we've also built dedicated training for mission critical service needs, including Data Centers, ensuring our team members can thrive in these highly-specialized spaces and deliver energy and resource optimization capabilities for all our customers.

"Experience isn't just counted on a calendar. It's something we carry forward."

Holly Paeper

President, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies

Passing on generations of experience

The ATTC represents our continued investment and commitment to our teams, and our customers, ensuring that our deep bench of technical expertise flows outward, strengthening our communities and our industry.

Serving the ATTC center in Davidson are instructors and training leaders who bring more than 300 years of collective industry expertise. Their careers span decades of technological change, and their role now is to ensure current and future generations of technicians inherit the technical knowledge, problem-solving instincts, customer focus and leadership that define the Trane Technologies' service legacy.

Robert Collins is one of the experienced trainers. Beginning his career as a Trane apprentice in 1992, Robert worked his way up to a team leader role, where he chose to stay and mentor younger techs in the field for a few decades before officially becoming a fully dedicated technical trainer in the ATTC. For him, the most valuable lessons aren't just about equipment, but about people - listening, encouraging and helping others grow.

More knowledge, greater innovation

This culture of learning from one another runs deep at Trane Technologies. Many of our longest-serving technicians can trace their careers through one another, connected by years of mentorship, encouragement and support – speaking to the fact that careers at Trane Technologies are rarely built alone. They're formed through colleagues who become mentors, mentors who become friends and friendships that last lifetimes; reminding us that experience isn't just counted on a calendar. It's something we carry forward.

That's what makes this training center and approach special. It embodies what has always set Trane Technologies apart: the belief that systems are only as strong as the people behind them, and people are only as strong as the knowledge they share.

By investing in a state-of-the-art space where our technicians' valuable collective expertise can be passed on, we're ensuring that the next generation of technicians won't just keep world running, they'll keep pushing it forward, together.