Complimentary Webinar Series: Smarter Food Safety Starts This Summer
This summer, SCS Global Services is offering a complimentary three‐part webinar series focused on strengthening food safety performance, with sessions addressing key drivers of effective programs-change management, environmental monitoring, and sanitation culture.
The series is designed to provide practical, real‐world insights that support stronger day‐to‐day execution across food safety and quality systems.
Webinars in the Series include:
Driving Food Safety Results through Effective Change Management
Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET)
Sustainable food safety programs are more than new procedures-they require effective change management. This session explores what change management is, why it is critical to food safety and quality systems, and how it drives consistent, meaningful outcomes across an organization. The webinar highlights the role of clear, consistent communication-from senior leadership to frontline employees-and provides practical strategies to reduce execution gaps that can lead to audit nonconformances, recalls, and other significant food safety events.
Register Here
Developing a Risk-Based and Effective Environmental Monitoring Program (EMP)
Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET)
An effective Environmental Monitoring Program is more than a sampling plan-it is a critical risk management tool. This webinar focuses on understanding risks associated with food, people, and processing environments and translating that knowledge into a targeted, actionable EMP. Participants will learn how to design and implement an EMP that supports decision‐making and consumer protection, while avoiding common practices that contribute to program failure.
Register Here
Creating a Culture of Sanitation from Compliance to Commitment
Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET)
The final session in the series focuses on one of the most critical-and often misunderstood drivers of food safety performance: sanitation culture. Designed for FSQA leaders and senior management, this webinar examines why sanitation failures are often cultural rather than technical and how clearly defined behaviors, expectations, and reinforcement shape consistent performance.
Register Here
View the full webinar series and register
For inquiries, contact:
Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Analyst, SCS Global Services
[email protected]
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