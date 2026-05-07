Complimentary Webinar Series: Smarter Food Safety Starts This Summer

MENAFN - 3BL) As organizations navigate evolving expectations, audit readiness, and operational risk, food safety leaders are looking for practical ways to strengthen systems and drive consistent execution across teams.

This summer, SCS Global Services is offering a complimentary three‐part webinar series focused on strengthening food safety performance, with sessions addressing key drivers of effective programs-change management, environmental monitoring, and sanitation culture.

The series is designed to provide practical, real‐world insights that support stronger day‐to‐day execution across food safety and quality systems.

Webinars in the Series include:

Driving Food Safety Results through Effective Change Management

Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET)

Sustainable food safety programs are more than new procedures-they require effective change management. This session explores what change management is, why it is critical to food safety and quality systems, and how it drives consistent, meaningful outcomes across an organization. The webinar highlights the role of clear, consistent communication-from senior leadership to frontline employees-and provides practical strategies to reduce execution gaps that can lead to audit nonconformances, recalls, and other significant food safety events.

Register Here

Developing a Risk-Based and Effective Environmental Monitoring Program (EMP)

Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET)

An effective Environmental Monitoring Program is more than a sampling plan-it is a critical risk management tool. This webinar focuses on understanding risks associated with food, people, and processing environments and translating that knowledge into a targeted, actionable EMP. Participants will learn how to design and implement an EMP that supports decision‐making and consumer protection, while avoiding common practices that contribute to program failure.

Register Here

Creating a Culture of Sanitation from Compliance to Commitment

Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET)

The final session in the series focuses on one of the most critical-and often misunderstood drivers of food safety performance: sanitation culture. Designed for FSQA leaders and senior management, this webinar examines why sanitation failures are often cultural rather than technical and how clearly defined behaviors, expectations, and reinforcement shape consistent performance.

Register Here

View the full webinar series and register

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan

Senior Marketing Analyst, SCS Global Services

[email protected]