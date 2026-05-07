Joint Statement On The U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The following is the text of a joint statement by the United States of America and the Swiss Confederation on the occasion of the U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

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Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau hosted a Swiss delegation led by Federal Department of Foreign Affairs State Secretary Alexandre Fasel for the fourth U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue on May 6 in Washington, D.C.

The Strategic Partnership Dialogue builds upon the United States' and Switzerland's long history of cultural and economic ties to advance bilateral cooperation across a range of priorities. The United States and Switzerland noted the growing bilateral investment between the two countries and recognized extensive collaboration in the fields of science, technology, and innovation. The two sides discussed the importance of cooperation on AI to promote shared and trusted ecosystems that make both nations more prosperous.

The United States and Switzerland also focused on collaboration to promote peace and security, including in Europe and the Western Hemisphere, and expressed support for an enduring diplomatic resolution to restore peace in the Middle East. The United States expressed appreciation for Switzerland's decades-long support to American citizens in Iran through the Swiss Protecting Power.

This year's Dialogue reflected the deep and enduring partnership between the United States and Switzerland and advanced our shared goals of promoting security, peace and mutual prosperity.

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