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Abu Dhabi Airports Welcomes First Direct Cargo Link To Northern Thailand With K-Mile Air As Freighter Network Hits 36 Destinations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Cargo airline starts five weekly flights to Chiang Mai (CNX) and Chiang Rai (CEI)
First northern Thailand air cargo link grows AUH's freight network to 36 destinations
Daily cargo volume grows 18% in most recent 7-day period compared to beginning of the year
Daily freighter cargo volume at AUH grows 119% vs baseline levels
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